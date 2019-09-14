Bridgeport man facing charges for illegal possession of weapons, drugs

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man is facing a long list of drug and illegal firearm possession charges.

The Stratford Police Narcotics Vice Unit said they found Mark Peeples, 29, of Bridgeport, in a car with tinted windows and a cancelled registration.

When police approached the car, they immediately smelled marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

Police searched the car and seized a stolen 9mm firearm, loaded with six rounds of ammunition. They also found a 100 more rounds of ammunition in a box.

Peeples received the following charges:

  • Possession of under ½ oz Marijuana
  • Weapon in a Motor Vehicle
  • Illegal transfer Firearm
  • Carrying Firearm without a Permit
  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm
  • Criminal Possession of Ammunition
  • Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine
  • Operating with a suspended Registration
  • Failure to Carry Insurance

Police said Peeples has committed weapon-related crimes in the past and is not allowed to carry or possess a firearm.

Peeples is being held on a $250,000 bond and will appear in court on September 23.

