Bridgeport man facing charges for illegal possession of weapons, drugs

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man is facing a long list of drug and illegal firearm possession charges.

The Stratford Police Narcotics Vice Unit said they found Mark Peeples, 29, of Bridgeport, in a car with tinted windows and a cancelled registration.

When police approached the car, they immediately smelled marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

Police searched the car and seized a stolen 9mm firearm, loaded with six rounds of ammunition. They also found a 100 more rounds of ammunition in a box.

Peeples received the following charges:

Possession of under ½ oz Marijuana

Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

Illegal transfer Firearm

Carrying Firearm without a Permit

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Possession of Ammunition

Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine

Operating with a suspended Registration

Failure to Carry Insurance

Police said Peeples has committed weapon-related crimes in the past and is not allowed to carry or possess a firearm.

Peeples is being held on a $250,000 bond and will appear in court on September 23.