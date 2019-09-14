Bridgeport man facing charges for illegal possession of weapons, drugs

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man is facing a long list of drug and illegal firearm possession charges.
The Stratford Police Narcotics Vice Unit said they found Mark Peeples, 29, of Bridgeport, in a car with tinted windows and a cancelled registration.
When police approached the car, they immediately smelled marijuana emanating from the vehicle.
Police searched the car and seized a stolen 9mm firearm, loaded with six rounds of ammunition. They also found a 100 more rounds of ammunition in a box.
Peeples received the following charges:
- Possession of under ½ oz Marijuana
- Weapon in a Motor Vehicle
- Illegal transfer Firearm
- Carrying Firearm without a Permit
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm
- Criminal Possession of Ammunition
- Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine
- Operating with a suspended Registration
- Failure to Carry Insurance
Police said Peeples has committed weapon-related crimes in the past and is not allowed to carry or possess a firearm.
Peeples is being held on a $250,000 bond and will appear in court on September 23.