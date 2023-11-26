BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport police officer was involved in a motor vehicle accident while responding to a large gathering of teenagers causing a disturbance.

Last night at 11:41, the Bridgeport Police Department received reports about 10 teenagers fighting at the 800 Block of Kossuth St.

When officers arrived at the scene, the teenagers dispersed and a foot pursuit began, said officials.

Additional units were requested and a responding officer en route to the scene was involved in a car collision in the area of Barnum and East Main St.

The officer had to be extricated from the vehicle and was reported to have no major injuries, said authorities.

Three individuals involved in the fight were arrested. Their charges and ages have not been disclosed.

This is all the information we have at this time.