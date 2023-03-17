A police officer was struck by a car on Friday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities.

Officials said the Bridgeport police officer was walking in the area of Brewster and Fairfield streets just after 2 p.m. when he was hit by the car. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

The driver did remain at the scene of the crash, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.