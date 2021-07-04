Bridgeport officer transported to hospital after being involved in crash

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A Bridgeport officer was transported to the hospital after being involved in a crash Saturday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Ave and State Street around 9:40 p.m.

The officer was transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital. The extent of the officer’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials report that two other people were also injured and brought to Saint Vincent’s Hospital. Their conditions are also unclear at this time.

The accident is being investigated by the Bridgeport Police Department.

