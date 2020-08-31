Bridgeport PD: 22-year-old pregnant woman shot and killed Monday morning

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police confirmed that a 22-year-old pregnant woman was shot and killed Monday morning.

The woman – Karla Bermudez of Bridgeport – was shot multiple times and succumbed to her injuries, despite efforts to save her life. A 23-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently not cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Bridgeport PD say they received a ShotSpotter activation just after 5:30 a.m. Monday from Washington Terrace and as officers were responding they received a report of two gunshot victims at 42 Washington Terrace.

Detectives believe that both victims were sleeping in bed when multiple gunshots were fired into the house, striking both of them. Two other adults were in the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

Both victims were treated on the scene and transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, according to police.

This investigation is still active, as is processing the crime scene. At this time, Washington Terrace remains closed at this time. Bridgeport Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to call Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242, or TIPS Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).