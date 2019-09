BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Detective Bureau is investigating a three car motor vehicle accident on Route 8 Southbound where one person in the car was found to have a fatal gunshot wound.

According to police, another person in the car went into cardiac arrest on scene.

Police believe the victim may have been hit by gunfire on Gem Avenue but there is no confirmation yet.

State Police say the scene is actively being investigated.