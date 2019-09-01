Bridgeport PD investigating homicide near Noble Ave

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police are investigating a homicide that occurred this evening in the area of Noble Ave and Shelton Street.

Police received multiple calls of just after 6:17 p.m. claiming that a party was shot. Bridgeport Police responded to the scene with emergency responders to find a single victim at the scene sustained an apparent gunshot wound.

The male victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The identity of the victim and confirmed cause of death are not known at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Bridgeport Detective Bureau.

This is a developing story. Check back with WTNH for updates.