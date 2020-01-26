Bridgeport PD investigating shooting that left 16-year-old with gunshot wound to head

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police are investigating a shooting on Calhoun Avenue that left a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to police, they responded to Calhoun Avenue just after 1 a.m. for reports of shots fired. They then learned there was a victim with a gunshot wound on Cottage Street and found a 16-year-old girl with a shot to the head.

Preliminary report: BPT ECC received a shotspotter activation 90th block of Calhoun Ave. Report of party with injuries. BPD and AMR onscene pic.twitter.com/YfBSBmeAr3 — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) January 26, 2020

Police say the girl was a passenger in a car and shot on James Street before she was driven to Cottage Street.

The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.