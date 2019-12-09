Bridgeport PD launch homicide investigation after missing man’s body found

BRIDGEPORT, Conn (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police launched a homicide investigation after finding the body of a Bridgeport man who has been missing since November 21.

According to police, their investigation into missing 22-year-old Miguelangelo Ismal Afzal led them to the area of the abandoned Remington property on Barnum Avenue. State Police K-9’s assisted in a search at the property and detectives were able to locate Afzal’s body in an abandoned building.

Police say Afzal suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.