Bridgeport PD: Man shot in neck, crashes car in Vine Street, Park Avenue area

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating a shooting that lead to a car crash and injuring two men.

According to police, Bridgeport officers received calls of a party shot in the area of Vine Street and Park Avenue on Sunday at 9:18 p.m. Police say a man was struck in the neck by gunfire while driving away from the area after a reported altercation.

After getting shot, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The passenger was ejected through the windshield. Police say both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. The driver is expected to survive after undergoing surgery. The passenger sustained head and body injuries, but was alert and communicative.

Police are currently investigating the motive for the shooting .

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department via its TIPS Line 203-576-TIPS (8477).