Bridgeport Police open criminal investigation into the death of Lauren Smith-Fields

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division has opened a criminal investigation into the death of Lauren Smith-Fields following the medical examiner’s report.

On December 12, 2021, police received a call for an untimely death. When officers arrived, they found that Smith-Fields died ‘unexpectedly’, and as protocol, according to police, the detective bureau took charge of the untimely death investigation.

The family of Smith-Fields demanded answers from officials and held a rally on Sunday. Her parents, Shantell Fields and Everett Smith, said they had been trying to get in touch with their daughter and didn’t find out about her death until they discovered a note on her front door from her landlord two days later.

According to an incident report obtained by News 8, a man Smith-Fields met on a dating app told officers he woke up next to Smith-Field to find that ‘blood was coming out of her right nostril’ and ‘she was not breathing.’ The responding officer describes when he arrived, the man appeared “frantic” and was “trembling and visibly shaken.” The documents explain that the man told them he only knew Smith-Fields for three days and she got sick while they were drinking the night before. He also told them at one point Smith-Fields was in the bathroom for 10 to 15 minutes, but eventually came out and fell asleep.

On Monday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that cause of death to be an overdose of Fentanyl combined with prescription medication and alcohol. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

As a result of the report, the Bridgeport Police Narcotics and Vice Division opened a criminal investigation. They will be assisted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to Bridgeport police, Fentanyl is a strong narcotic associated with an epidemic of opioid-related overdose deaths in the United States.

“The Bridgeport Police Department continues to treat the untimely death of Lauren Smith-Fields as an active investigation as we are now refocusing our attention and efforts to the factors that lead to her untimely death. We have engaged several partners to assist with this portion of the investigation. Once again, we offer our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Lauren Smith-Fields and ask that anyone with information to please contact 203 576-TIPS,” said Bridgeport Police Chief Rebeca Garcia.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 203-449-2195.