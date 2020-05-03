Bridgeport PD respond to serious crash involving car, motorcycle on Fairfield Ave

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle near Fairfield Avenue and Lenox Avenue.

Bridgeport Police have multiple units on scene. Officials say the motorcyclist was transported to Saint Vincent Medical Center with serious injuries.

Road closures and delays are expected in the area. An accident reconstruction team is on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for updates.