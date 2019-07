Bridgeport Police has issued a Silver Alert for an endangered runaway, 16-year-old Stephanie Casiano of Bridgeport.

Casiano is described as a White female with brown eyes. Casiano’s hair is dyed blue. She is 5’2” and weighs 160 lbs.

Casiano was last seen wearing an army print t-shirt, pink pants and black boots. She has been missing since April 12.

If located, contact the Bridgeport Police Department at (203) 576-7671.