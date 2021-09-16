Bridgeport PD: Victim suffers from serious injury after being assaulted on Fairfield Ave

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., (WTNH)– A victim received a serious injury after being assaulted between Fairfield Ave and Norman Street early Thursday morning.

According to police, one Bridgeport officer was on the road when a resident caught his attention, reporting an assault.

The victim sustained a serious eye injury and is currently being treated

After further investigation, police say this was a carjacking incident. The suspects drove away from the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Police say the alleged suspects are three males, and one female.

Bridgeport police say anyone with any additional information to contact BPD at 203-576-TIPS