Bridgeport police investigate armed robbery, hit-and-run

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is currently investigating two unrelated incidents in the city this weekend, involving an armed robbery and a hit-and-run.

Just after 12am Saturday, police received a call of a robbery at Morgan Avenue and Windsor Street. According to officials, an older black 6’0 male, wearing a Carhartt jacket, took a citizen’s purse by force. The responsible party fled on foot toward Central High School and left the scene in an unknown make or model vehicle, police said.

In a separate incident around 2 a.m., police responded to a hit-and-run between Madison Avenue and Federal Street. Officials said that a person was struck at this location and the driver fled southbound on Madison Avenue in a red vehicle, though the make and model is unknown. The victim was transported to a hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

These are ongoing investigations. The BPD is urging anyone with information regarding either of the incidents to contact police at 203-576-TIPS.

This is an ongoing story. Stay tuned as more information becomes available on WTNH News 8 or in the News 8 app.