Bridgeport Police investigate robbery, various assaults

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is currently investigating a string of incidents from New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, including a robbery and three assaults.

On Friday night, police responded to a call of a robbery on Howard Avenue. According to officials, a man was robbed of his wallet and documents around 9 p.m. Police are investigating the robbery.

Saturday morning around 1:35 a.m., police responded to Hollister Avenue where one person was shot. The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital by ambulance. At this time, the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown. Police said one suspect is detained for this active incident.

Just before 2:40 a.m., a woman arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital in a private vehicle with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot, police said. The party did not provide a location for the incident, and police are currently investigating.

Police responded to Jones Avenue at 2:45 a.m. after receiving a call of a stabbing during an altercation. After arriving on-scene, officials located a victim with a non-life threatening injury to their right hand. The incident is currently under investigation by police.

The BPD urges anyone with information regarding any of the above incidents to contact police at 203-576-TIPS. All are active investigations at this time.