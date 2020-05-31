Bridgeport police investigating after woman shot

BRIDGEPORT, Conn (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight in Bridgeport Sunday.

Bridgeport Police and Emergency Communications Center received a Shotspotter alert shortly after midnight for the 200th block area of Anthony Street.

Officials from Bridgeport Hospital contacted Bridgeport Police and and Emergency Communications Center shortly after to report a female had arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg, that was determined non-life threatening.

No other information has been made available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police TIPS line at (203) 576-TIPS (8477).

