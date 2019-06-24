Bridgeport police investigating overnight fatal shooting

Bridgeport officers were dispatched to Bishop Avenue for a fatal shooting early Monday morning.

According to the Bridgeport Police Department, officers responded to a shooting incident at 1:34 a.m. Monday on 684 Bishop Avenue.

Police located a 30-year-old victim in the driveway of the reported location. The male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Detectives are currently investigating the crime scene to determine the cause for the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Police say this is the ninth homicide of 2019.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.