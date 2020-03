BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police are investigating a shooting near Catherine Street this evening.

Police say they received a ShotSpotter notification in the area of Catherine Street at 7:40 p.m. Another report came in right after for a gunshot wound victim on Center Street.

Bridgeport Police and AMR are on scene.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

Anyone with information should contact the Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS (8477).