Bridgeport Police make 2nd arrest in August homicide

Edwin Abrams is charged with felony murder and criminal attempt at robbery in connection with the shooting death of Jamel Hayden.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A second person now faces charges in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old Bridgeport man.

Bridgeport Police said 18-year-old Edwin Abrams, of Broadbridge Avenue in Stratford, turned himself Tuesday morning after learning of an active warrant for his alleged role in the Aug. 28 shooting death of Jamel Hayden.

Abrams is charged with felony murder and first-degree criminal attempt at robbery. He is being held on a $3 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in court Tuesday.

Last week, a 16-year-old was also charged in the case. He is charged with murder, felony murder, first-degree criminal attempt at robbery, and carrying a pistol without a permit. His bond is also set at $3 million.

Investigators said the suspects attempted to rob Hayden of $250 worth of marijuana on Lincoln Avenue on Aug. 28. When the victim refused to give up the marijuana, police say he was shot in the back.