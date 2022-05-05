BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested a man who is accused of sexual assault in February.

On February 17, detectives responded to St. Vincent’s Hospital for the report of a 55-year-old woman being treated for a violent sexual assault. Detectives determined that the victim was allegedly assaulted by 57-year-old Harold Clarke Sr.

Clarke Sr. turned himself into the Bridgeport Police Department on Thursday morning and was charged with aggravated sexual assault in the first degree. He was given a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.