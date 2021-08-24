Bridgeport police searching for man accused of carjacking, intentionally striking a police car

Bridgeport, Conn. (WTNH)- The Bridgeport Police Department’s Robbery/Burglary unit is in pursuit of a man who is accused of intentionally striking a patrol car occupied by a police officer.

The suspect was wearing a white Adidas tee-shirt and was driving a stolen white Honda HRV bearing a New York registration.

According to the police, the man is considered armed and dangerous following a carjacking incident on August 11 on Carleton Ave., leaving a victim harmed.

The man, along with two other individuals, are a part of a group of stealing and transporting vehicles between Bridgeport and Westchester County, New York. They also are believed to have been engaged with the New York State Police on 1-87.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department’s tip-line at (203) 576-TIPS (8477), or the Robbery/Burglary Unit at (203) 581-5293.