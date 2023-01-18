BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are searching for a person accused of hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene.

Police said on Tuesday around 10:44 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of East Main Street and Pulaski Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a car. A witness said the pedestrian was suffering from serious injuries and that the driver drove away from the scene.

The pedestrian, identified as 52-year-old Rafael Davila from Bridgeport, was brought to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The car involved in the incident was described as a dark green Toyota Camry. Police located the car and towed it.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police 203-576-TIPS.