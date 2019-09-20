Bridgeport police searching for woman being charged in connection with husband’s shooting death

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are searching for a woman wanted in connection with the death of her husband.

Officers said they’ve issued an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Larise King.

Police believe King was involved in the fatal shooting of her husband, Dathan Gray, on July 27, 2019.

Reports state he was standing on the street in front of his home, on Newfield Avenue, when he was shot and killed.

King’s attorney said she planned to turn herself in by 5 p.m. but failed to show.

She has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and criminal liability for the acts of another.

Those with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at police.