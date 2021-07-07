Bridgeport police seeking driver accused of striking pedestrian, evading scene

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car on Tuesday evening.

Around 7 p.m. officers responded to the report of a car that struck a pedestrian and left the scene in the area of 1150 East Main Street.

The pedestrian was crossing the road when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV traveling at a high rate of speed. The car continued on East Main Street following the crash.

The pedestrian suffered numerous severe injuries and was brought to Bridgeport Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Bridgeport Police.