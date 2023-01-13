BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday.

The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022.

In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop.

A video posted on Facebook in August of 2019 showed Capozziello shouting for the juvenile to ‘get his hands out the window.’ The juvenile then steps out of the car, appears to adjust his pants and puts both hands up.

That’s when Capozziello allegedly struck the teen on the head with his department-issued pistol.

Capozziello was immediately suspended after an investigation found that he used excessive force.

On Friday, Bridgeport police would not confirm nor deny that he was fired because of this incident.

“It’s an extremely unfortunate situation to have to terminate the employment of an officer, but strict adherence to policies and procedures must be maintained. We wish Ofc. Capozziello the very best in his future endeavors,” said Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter.

Capozzeillo had been with the department since November of 2016.