BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport/Port Jefferson ferries were evacuated on Tuesday due to an unspecified threat, according to emergency officials.

According to Bridgeport emergency operations, an unspecified threat was received via 911. The ferries were moored in New York and Connecticut and were evacuated.

CT State Police said members of the CSP Mass Transit and CSP Bomb Squad were on the scene assisting federal and local authorities.

The ferries were swept and no threats were found, according to officials.

The Coast Guard, as well as state and local officials, were on board the Grand Republic to ensure the safety of all passengers.

