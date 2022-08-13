Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting on Barnum Avenue in Bridgeport has left one man dead and two others with serious injuries.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday. A Bridgeport police officer witnessed the shooting and began pursuing the Chevrolet sedan from which the shots were fired.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle exited the car and tried to run away, but was apprehended by police. The passenger of the car escaped and has not yet been found.

Officers located several gunshot wound victims at the scene of the shooting. Three victims were brought to Bridgeport Hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The identity of the 21-year-old male victim has not yet been released.

The two other victims are 22 years and and 21 years old. They both sustained serious injuries from the shooting.

Th operator of the vehicle has been identified as 33-year-old Steven Hutchinson of Bridgeport, who was charged with weapons and motor vehicle violations.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242.