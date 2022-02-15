MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bridgeport woman died at a Bronx hospital early Tuesday after she was dropped off unconscious by two unknown women, according to the NYPD.

Police responded just before 2 a.m. after a 911 call from NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi reporting the unresponsive 53-year-old woman, authorities said. Upon arrival, officers were informed by hospital staff that the woman was unconscious when she was left at the hospital by unidentified pair.

The woman was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Police later identified her as Maxine Messam, a Bridgeport, Connecticut resident.

The woman was found with multiple injections and an unknown substance injected into her buttocks, according to published reports.

Authorities said the medical examiner would determine her cause of death.

