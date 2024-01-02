Happy New Year! Finally, some brighter skies today & tomorrow before a weak area of flurries & snow showers comes through Thursday morning. No issues Friday then all eyes will be on a storm approaching Connecticut for Saturday night & Sunday. There is a snow potential with this storm, but solutions vary greatly! Make sure you watch for updates through late week!

Early this morning: Mainly clear, quiet & cold. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

Today: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tonight: Clear & cold with lows in the 20s.

Tomorrow: Bright again with highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday: AM flurries & snow showers with a slick dusting for the AM commute in some areas! Mostly cloudy for the afternoon & a bit windy. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40°.

Friday: More sunshine, breezy & colder with highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday: Sun to clouds. Highs in the upper 30s, near 40°. Snow developing at night!

Sunday: Accumulating snow is expected! Stay tuned!