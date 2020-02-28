‘Bring back the deceased person and casket’; Deputies find stolen hearse after making a public appeal for its return

PASADENA, California (KSEE/KGPE/WTNH) – Deputies in Los Angeles County announced Thursday they found a hearse that had been stolen Wednesday with a body still inside after a good samaritan called in a tip.

Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office made a public appeal on social media for the people who, they say, stole a hearse with a dead body still inside from a church to return it.

According to the post on Twitter, the suspect, or suspects, had taken a black Lincoln Navigator from the 700 block of Rosemead Boulevard in an unincorporated area of Pasadena shortly after 8 p.m. and were driving it around.

To the suspect(s) driving around in a Black Lincoln Navigator stolen from the 700 blk of Rosemead Bl just after 8PM today in uninc #Pasadena:



Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator. pic.twitter.com/Dvo7u94zL1 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 27, 2020

The hearse was stopped when it crashed during a police chase.

Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office posted again saying the vehicle with the casket and deceased had been located, in addition to one suspect whom they had in custody.

LA County Sheriffs thanked the good samaritan who called in a tip when they saw the stolen hearse.