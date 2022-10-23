BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Three local businesses joined forces Sunday to support the families of the two fallen Bristol police officers killed and the lone surviving officer.

Dunphy’s Ice Cream Store, Undone Salon and Sergio’s Pizza hosted a fundraiser and raffle Sunday afternoon. The funds will be donated in Officer Alec Iurato’s honor to the police department’s K-9’s fund.

Donations were also collected for the Hero’s Fund to benefit the families of Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy.

“We’re a big city but we’re a small town. Everybody came together. They’re calling, ‘what can I do? How can I donate?’ And as you see behind me, it’s an outpouring of love,” said Kevin Fuller, the owner of Dunphy’s Ice Cream.

Fuller has close ties to the police department. He was a police commissioner from 2010-2021 and interviewed Iurato, DeMonte and Hamzy during the hiring process. The owner of Undone Salon, Christina McIntyre, has family members and friends in the police department.

“It’s been absolutely incredible to see how many people have come through for us and seeing the turnout today. I hope everyone sees how much our law enforcement is supported and how much we need them because we are not safe without them,” she said.

Families crowded the parking lot from noon to 6pm, buying raffle tickets and showing their support.

“This is what we’re going to do not just today, not just tomorrow, but I believe this is something we’re going to continue to do, show love for each other,” said Antonio Gomez, a Bristol neighbor.

Even the youngest of the Bristol community came by. A little boy named Hudson is Bristol PD’s number one fan. His mom tells us he loves the police department and was so excited to show up looking just like his heroes.

“Everyone should support their police department. They’re the ones that are protecting us. We need to appreciate them and show them that we’re here for them,” Cindy Lamarre, Hudson’s mom.