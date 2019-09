BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Fire Department responded to structure fire on Jerome Avenue late Thursday night.

Bristol firefighters report that the residents of the home were still inside the home when crews arrived on scene. Bristol FD brought the fire under control and all of the occupants were removed from the building with one person being transported for smoke inhalation treatment.

(Photo: Bristol Fire Department)

No other injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.