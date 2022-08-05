BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a special new member of the Bristol Fire Department. Meet Peer Support K9 Okee!

Okee is a Shepherd-Hound mix that was rescued by the team at K9’s for Warriors. It’s a national organization that pairs support dogs with police and fire stations across the country, helping first responders heal and cope with the trauma of the job.

“Especially nowadays with mental health the way it is, this time we live in, a dog can bring a lot of joy out in people. If Okee can help anyone, especially firemen, citizens of Bristol, give them a little piece in the time she’s with them, then it’s well worth it,” said Firefighter Chris Hayden.

Fireman Chris Hayden will be Oakee’s main handlers along with four other firefighters who will help. Okee will serve Bristol as a therapy dog and will also help with fire prevention education.