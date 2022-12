BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) -The City of Bristol is holding a tree lighting event on Thursday night.

The event is being held at Page Park beginning at 6:30 p.m. and is the first holiday event the city has held in several years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mayor Jeff Caggiano said that there will be a Carol Sing led by the Bristol Chorale.

The event will also have the tree lighting, hot chocolate and fun for families.