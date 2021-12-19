Bristol juvenile arrested for reposting high school threat on social media

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A juvenile was arrested Sunday night for posting a picture on social media that posed a threat to a local high school.

According to the Bristol Police Department, a juvenile posted a picture of an unknown person in possession of weapons on social media with a quote: “Bristol Central Next.”

Police identified the individual who posted the picture online and determined that the juvenile was re-posting an image that was circulating on social media of an unidentified person. The unknown person in the picture has no ties to Bristol, police said.

The juvenile was arrested for recklessly creating alarm for the community, police said, and was charged with Breach of Peace 2nd Degree.

Officials said there is no credible threat toward Bristol schools at this time.

The threat in Bristol follows a TikTok trend threatening violence in schools nationwide this past Friday.