BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bristol man was arrested after police discovered illegal weapons and drugs at his residence, during a search warrant on Monday.
Officers located multiple firearms, a large capacity magazine, a large amount of ammunition, narcotics and a stolen car while executing the search warrant at 81 Gridley Street in Bristol.
Police said the resident of the home Jagdiel Rosado Velazquez was arrested and charged with the following offenses: criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine, larceny in the third degree, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Velazquez was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to spear in New Britain Court on Tuesday.
Police said the investigation remains active.