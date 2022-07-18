BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bristol man was arrested after police discovered illegal weapons and drugs at his residence, during a search warrant on Monday.

Officers located multiple firearms, a large capacity magazine, a large amount of ammunition, narcotics and a stolen car while executing the search warrant at 81 Gridley Street in Bristol.

Mugshot of Jagdiel Rosado Velazquez (Image Credit: BPD)

Police said the resident of the home Jagdiel Rosado Velazquez was arrested and charged with the following offenses: criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine, larceny in the third degree, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Velazquez was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to spear in New Britain Court on Tuesday.

Police said the investigation remains active.