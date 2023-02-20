SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bristol man was arrested after Southington police found a ghost gun with a high-capacity magazine and drugs inside his car.

Police said on Saturday just before 3 p.m., officers stopped a car on West Street for failing to stop for a red traffic signal. According to police, 18-year-old Evan Rodriguez and his 17-year-old passenger were acting suspiciously. When officers approached the car, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

Southington police noticed a black backpack inside the car that officers believed to have two bags of marijuana in it.

When officers searched the car, they found two pounds of marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy pills, and a 9mm ghost gun with a high-capacity magazine.

Rodriguez was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition, illegal alteration firearm identity, and several drug-related offenses.

He was released on a $150,000 bond and will appear in court next month.