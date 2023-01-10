BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bristol police officer who was injured in the line of duty is being inducted into the National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame.

Officer Alec Iurato was injured while responding to a call on October 12 in Bristol where two of his fellow officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, were shot and killed in an apparent ambush.

Bristol police said Iurato was struck by gunfire during the incident and returned fire, killing the suspect.

Investigators said the officers were responding to a call about a possible domestic violence incident that authorities said appeared to be a deliberate act to lure police there.

Iurato, 26, joined the Bristol Police Department in 2018.

Iurato will be given the Courage in Service Award at a ceremony in Ohio on March 30.