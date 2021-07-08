Bristol parents hold “Umask Our Kids” rally

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – With COVID rates staying low, parents are pushing to unmask their children.

Parents stood outside Bristol Plaza Wednesday night, holding up colorful signs reading “Unmask Our Kids.”

They got attention from people driving by and encouraged them to honk their horns in support of their efforts. The parents said they feel mask wearing for kids has gone on long enough, and come fall, they feel they should be able to choose whether or not their children have to wear a mask.

The parents told News 8 they do not want to be mandated by the state and the change is in Governor Ned Lamont’s hands.

“It doesn’t feel as though this is about the safety of our kids. It feels like this has become like a power and control issue, and that’s just unnerving to me,” said Lauren Vernaglia, Bristol parent.

“We need to give our children mask choice and the parents mask choice at this point in time,” said Emily Bailey.

The parents say they will continue to rally until Lamont changes the mask-wearing policy.