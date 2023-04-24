BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a suspect fired a bullet in Bristol on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police said numerous callers reported seeing a male fire a gunshot at another male near 11 Summer Street. Upon arrival at the scene, Bristol police found a single bullet shell casing but no further evidence or property damage.

GoFundMe raises over $100K for family of driver killed in Gold Star Bridge crash

There were no victims at the scene.

There was no description provided of either of the males involved in the shots fired incident, police said.

According to police, a white minivan or SUV fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

Police said there is no known threat to the community at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.