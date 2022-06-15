BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly threatening acts of violence while in possession of a firearm on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the scene of an incident where a man allegedly made specific threats of violence while holding a gun, in the vicinity of West Street at Jacobs Street, according to the authorities.

As a precaution, schools in the area were placed on lockdown while police conducted an investigation.

At 1:20 p.m. police officers located and arrested 23-year-old Robert Larose. He was charged with breach of peace in the second degree, interfering with an officer, threatening in the first degree, illegal possession of an assault weapon and the illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Larose was held on a $25,000 surety bond and is expected to be presented in New Britain Court on Thursday.

No other information is available as of this time.