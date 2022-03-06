BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on Sunday where a man had his car stolen at gunpoint.

Police responded to a report of a car stolen at gunpoint in the area of Stafford Avenue and located a 21-year-old victim. He was not injured in the incident.

The victim advertised a 2019 Dodge Charger for sale on Facebook Marketplace and met with a prospective buyer around 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Cumberland Farms parking lot in Forestville, police said. The victim said the buyer wanted to take the vehicle for a test drive and sat in the drivers seat with an accomplice in the backseat.

After driving a short distance, the second suspect in the backseat pulled out a gun and forced the victim to give the car’s key fob to the suspect driving the car. Police said the victim was able to get out of the car, and the suspects fled the area.

The suspects were last seen heading northbound on I-91, heading towards Massachusetts, police said.

According to police, the suspects arrived at the Cumberland Farms in a dark colored Infiniti, which was operated by a third person.

The first suspect, driving the car, is described as a Black male at 6′ tall with dark skin, short hair, and skinny, wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans. The second suspect is described as a Black male at 5’5″ who is tall, skinny, with short hair, and wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

This is an active investigation. Police urge anyone with information to contact the Bristol Police Department at (860) 584-3011, call the Anonymous Tips Line at (860) 585-8477, or reach out by email at BPDCrimeWatch@BristolCT.gov.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on WTNH in the News 8 app