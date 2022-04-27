BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are searching for suspects who were involved in shots fired incidents.

Police said on Wednesday morning just after midnight, officers received a 911 call about shots fired from occupants of a car into the rear of another car. The occupants of the car that was shot at were not injured.

A short time later, a second unrelated victim, who police said was following the suspect, report that his windshield was struck by gunfire from the same vehicle involved in the first incident.

Bristol police said the suspect’s car is described as a silver sedan, but the make and model are unknown.

Police said the two incidents occurred in close proximity in the area of Jerome Avenue and Mix Street. Anyone with surveillance video in the area or anyone who may have witnessed the incidents is being asked to contact Bristol police at 860-584-3011.