BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are investigating two liquor store robberies that occurred on Wednesday evening.

Police said around 7 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at the Maple End Package Store on North Street. According to police, while at the first liquor store, a second similar robbery occurred approximately 25 minutes later at the Bristol Wine and Spirit on Middle Street.

Bristol police said a short time later, a third similar robbery happened in Southington.

Police said the victims described the suspect as a Black male, wearing a black face covering, armed with a handgun.

No one was injured in the robberies.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 860-314-4565.