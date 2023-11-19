BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Chase Sherman who was last seen on Nov. 18 when he left his house at 4:30 p.m.

Chase Sherman



Sherman is described to be a white male who stands five feet three inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. His eyes and hair are brown, and he was last seen wearing a maroon t-shirt, a Bristol Eastern hoodie, black sweatpants, and red and black Nike sneakers.

Bristol police are asking anyone with information on Sherman to call the department at 860-584-3011.