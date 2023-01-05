BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bristol Police Department announced on Thursday that the police cruiser that has been in front of the building since two officers were killed in the line of duty will be preserved.

The department posted on Facebook that the police cruiser will be brought into the garage so it can be preserved.

The items that have been placed on the cruiser will be put along with the other memorabilia and placed in the police department.

On October 12, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were shot and killed while responding to a call in Bristol. After their deaths, the cruiser was placed out front as a way to honor the officers.

Hundreds of people from across Bristol and the state started bringing flowers and other memorabilia as a way to honor the officers.

The department said the public is still welcome and invited to leave memorabilia in front of the department.