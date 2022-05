BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A school in Bristol is back in session on Friday following suspicious writing being found, according to police.

Police said Greene-Hills School on Pine Street has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution due to ‘suspicious writing found on the wall of the school.’

Bristol police didn’t say what the writing said but said there is currently no danger to the public or students. The school day has resumed.

