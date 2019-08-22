Bristol to host 2nd Annual ‘Back To School Pencil Hunt’

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Bristol is hosting its second annual Back To School Pencil Hunt on Thursday!

Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu is inviting all local children in grades pre-k through 8th to join in on the fun. All kids have to do is hunt for pencils to win prizes.

The city is giving away an Amazon Fire tablet, a Chrome book, and all sorts of school supplies. The fun starts at 4:30 p.m. at Muzzy Field.

