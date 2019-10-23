Bristol Water Department hosting free tours for Imagine A Day Without Water initiative

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A national event to remind people about the value of our water supply will take place on Wednesday.

Wednesday is known as Imagine A Day Without Water. Advocates want people with a reliable water source to consider what it would be like without being able to turn on the tap.

The Bristol Water Department will be celebrating by offering free tours to show people all the hard work it takes to get water to you so you can brush your teeth, wash your clothes and clean your home.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.